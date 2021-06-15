Hawaii sees 37 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 37,104

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 37 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 37,104 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 506.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 600,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 20 new cases on Oahu, two on Maui, eight on Hawaii island, three on Kauai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials began including probable infections in its total case counts last month. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 27,510 on Oahu, 4,610 on Maui, 3,150 in Hawaii County, 338 on Kauai, 115 on Lanai and 79 on Molokai. There are also 1,302 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Today’s probable infections since the start of the pandemic added to the counts today include 814 on Maui, 766 on Oahu, 66 on Hawaii island, 24 on Molokai, four on Kauai, three on Lanai and 52 residents diagnosed outside the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 689 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 22.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,390 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations reported today.

