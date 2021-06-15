Television and radio – June 15, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
|Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Cubs at Mets
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Padres at Rockies
|2:40 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Angels at Athletics
|3:40 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Phillies at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinal
|East, Game 5: Bucks at Nets
|2:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sky at Lynx
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Semifinal
|Game 2: Islanders at Lightning
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER: UEFA Euro 2020, Group Stage
|Portugal at Hungary
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|France at Germany
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SWIMMING: U.S. Olympic Trials
|Qualifying Heats***
|12:30p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Finals***
|7 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|TENNIS: ATP; WTA
|Halle, London; Berlin, Birmingham
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Halle, London; Berlin, Birmingham
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Padres at Rockies
|9:10 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Angels at Athletics
|9:37 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Red Sox at Braves
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Phillies at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
|East, Game 5: Hawks at 76ers
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|West, Game 5: Clippers at Jazz
|4 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Mercury at Sparks
|4:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Semifinal
|Game 2: Canadiens at Golden Knights
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Euro 2020, Group Stage: Finland at Russia
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Euro 2020, Group Stage: Wales vs. Turkey
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Euro 2020, Group Stage: Switzerland at Italy
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Copa do Brazil, 3rd rd.: Coritiba at Flamengo
|2:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Women’s Summer Series: Nigeria at U.S.A.
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SWIMMING: U.S. Olympic Trials
|Qualifying Heats***
|12:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Finals***
|7 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|TENNIS: ATP; WTA
|Halle, London; Berlin, Birmingham
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Halle, London; Berlin, Birmingham
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA Playoffs: East Semifinal Game 5, Bucks at Nets
|2:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Phillies at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|WEDNESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays
|1:07 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Phillies at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
