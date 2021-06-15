comscore Television and radio - June 15, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 15, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
 
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Cubs at Mets 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Padres at Rockies 2:40 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Angels at Athletics 3:40 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Phillies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinal
East, Game 5: Bucks at Nets 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sky at Lynx 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Semifinal
Game 2: Islanders at Lightning 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: UEFA Euro 2020, Group Stage
Portugal at Hungary 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
France at Germany 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SWIMMING: U.S. Olympic Trials
Qualifying Heats*** 12:30p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Finals*** 7 p.m. KHNL 8 8
TENNIS: ATP; WTA
Halle, London; Berlin, Birmingham midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Halle, London; Berlin, Birmingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
WEDNESDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Rockies 9:10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Angels at Athletics 9:37 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Red Sox at Braves 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Phillies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Conference Semifinals
East, Game 5: Hawks at 76ers 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
West, Game 5: Clippers at Jazz 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Mercury at Sparks 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Semifinal
Game 2: Canadiens at Golden Knights 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Euro 2020, Group Stage: Finland at Russia 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Euro 2020, Group Stage: Wales vs. Turkey 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Euro 2020, Group Stage: Switzerland at Italy 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Copa do Brazil, 3rd rd.: Coritiba at Flamengo 2:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Women’s Summer Series: Nigeria at U.S.A. 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SWIMMING: U.S. Olympic Trials
Qualifying Heats*** 12:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Finals*** 7 p.m. KHNL 8 8
TENNIS: ATP; WTA
Halle, London; Berlin, Birmingham midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Halle, London; Berlin, Birmingham midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NBA Playoffs: East Semifinal Game 5, Bucks at Nets 2:30 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Phillies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM
 
WEDNESDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Phillies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up