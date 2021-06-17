Waimanalo fire destroys home, displaces 6

A two-alarm fire in Waimanalo this afternoon destroyed a home and displaced six people.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at around 1:45 p.m. today about a fire at 41-756 Ala Koa St., and firefighters arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later, where they found heavy smoke and flames at the back of the residence. 9-1-1 callers said a part of the home, near a gas water heater, was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters fought the fire and extinguished before 3:20 p.m., although the residence was ultimately destroyed and had partially collapsed.

Two occupants, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s, escaped the house during the fire and were not injured. The four other occupants were not home at the time. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

HFD estimated about $408,000 in damages to the residence and $15,000 in damages to its contents.

There were reportedly no smoke detectors inside the residence during the fire.