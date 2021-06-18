Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics available islandwide on Oahu this weekend

Numerous mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be available over Father’s Day weekend, including four with the assistance of the Honolulu Fire Department.

On Saturday, HFD teams will provide logistical support for community health partners at four pop-up vaccine clinics from Kakaako to Kaiaka Bay Beach Park in Haleiwa.

These clinics are open to anyone ages 12 and up, as well as to those returning for their second doses.

Both the two-dose Pfizer for those ages 12 and u, as well as one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those ages 18 and up, will be available at the clinics, which will be held at the following times and locations:

>> 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Windward Mall, 46-056 Kamehameha Highway, in the upper-level, former Sears space. Administered by Adventist Health Castle.

>> 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waipio Shopping Center, 94-1040 Waipio Uka Street. Administered by Foodland Pharmacy.

>> 12 to 6 p.m., SALT at Our Kakaako, 691 Auahi St. Administered by Queen’s Health Systems.

>> 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, 66-449 Haleiwa Road. Administered by Queen’s Health Systems.

Other vaccination clinics on Saturday.

>> 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei. Ka Makana Ali‘i hosts a Hawaii Pacific Health mobile vaccine clinic. The mobile vaccination bus will be parked in front of Straub Kapolei Clinic & Urgent Care at The Grove. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to individuals ages 12 and older. First doses only. Walk-ups are welcome, but reservations encouraged online.

>> 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Kapolei Consolidated Theatres, 890 Kamokila Boulevard. This will be Kaiser Permanente’s last day of operation at the Kapolei Consolidated Theatres site. Walk-ins are welcome.

After having administered close to 40,000 doses at the site, Kaiser says it will be closing down the Kapolei Consolidated Theatres mass vaccination clinic after its last day there on Saturday.

“After facing this deadly pandemic for more than a year, the vaccination efforts have been a rewarding and uplifting experience,” said Corrina Ibanez, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii clinic manager, in a news release. “This location will be open for another couple of weeks, so we encourage everyone in the area to come and get vaccinated. Do it to protect the ones you love and your community.”

Patients who receive their first vaccination at the Kapolei site will be scheduled for their second vaccination at one of Kaiser Permanente seven other COVID-19 vaccine sites on Oahu.

Starting Monday, Kaiser is expanding vaccine availability to the Mapunapuna Medical Office and new West Oahu Medical Office at Kapolei. The COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available Monday through Friday.

Visit kpinhawaii.org and click on the vaccine tab to learn more.

There are also pop-up vaccination clinics scheduled this weekend at various farmer’s markets, schools, and shopping centers.

The Hawaii Department of Health still has approximately 20,000 Pfizer vaccines available in the state, according to spokesman Brooks Baehr.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently extended the shelf life of J&J vaccines by another six weeks.

More options are available at hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine.

Hawaii residents ages 18 and up who receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to enter a drawing for prizes through June 30 at higotvaccinated.com.