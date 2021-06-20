Bystanders in Kailua help rescue unresponsive man, 56, kayaking near Kalama Beach Park

First responders from Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department worked to assist a 56-year-old kayaker who became unresponsive in waters off Kalama Beach Park in Kailua this afternoon, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said.

The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. today when a man flipped his kayak in the ocean and appeared to be in need of medical assistance. Bystanders brought the man to shore and started cardio pulmonary resuscitation until Ocean Safety and HFD responded with an automated external defibrillator to continue treatment.

Paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly thereafter to provide advanced life support and transported the man to an emergency room.

According to HESD, the man had regained a pulse and was breathing on his own before leaving the scene, thanks to the efforts of first responders with help from bystanders.