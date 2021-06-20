Man hospitalized after apparent shooting in Waipahu

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported a man in his 30s to a local trauma center in stable condition after he was apparently shot in the leg early today.
EMS and the Honolulu Police Department responded to the area of Leonui St. between Leokane and Leoleo streets at 3:59 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about an injured person.
Upon arrival, they found the man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
