Honolulu firefighters airlift man, 19, who fell at Pearl City waterfall

A 19-year-old military man was one of three people airlifted by the Honolulu Fire Department off the Manana Trail in Pearl City this afternoon.

The man was part of a group of five hikers when he slipped while climbing a waterfall and fell about nine feet, injuring his knee and foot, HFD said in a news release.

HFD got the 911 call at 4:54 p.m. and responded with five units staffed with 16 personnel.

Firefighters secured a landing zone fronting Pearl City High School while a second team hiked up the trail and began a ground search a half mile in from the trailhead as dusk was approaching, using the geolocation from the 911 caller to help find the hikers.

Air 2 was enlisted to perform an aerial search for the group; after they were spotted a rescue specialist was inserted and met them on the trail at 5:36 p.m. The specialist proceeded to administer first aid to the injured hiker, who was airlifted to the landing zone at 5:52 p.m.

Once off the trail, the 19-year-old refused further treatment from awaiting Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Another two hikers in the group, a male and a female, were also individually airlifted off the trail by HFD. Two more female hikers descended on foot.

No other injuries were reported.