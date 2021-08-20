Corrections

>> Texas-based Hunt Development Group is building the University of Hawaii “live, learn, work” facility for a fee. The Wisconsin-­based Public Finance Authority is responsible for financing the project using tax-free bonds and ­repaying the bonds from operating revenue. Inaccurate information was reported Aug. 12 in a story on Page B4.

>> The vaccination rate for BYU- Hawaii faculty was 97% as of Aug. 2. The rate was inaccurately reported Wednesday in a story on Page B1.

>> Former Honolulu Councilwoman Kym Pine ran for mayor in 2020. The wrong year was reported Thursday in a story on Page B1.

———

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.