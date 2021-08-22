comscore Honolulu survives rain delay to win again at Little League World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu survives rain delay to win again at Little League World Series

Ryan Keanu had three hits, including an inside-the-park homer, during an eight-run seventh inning that allowed Honolulu to defeat Hastings, Neb., 11-3, at the Little League World Series today in South Williamsport, Pa.

Micah Bennett drove in the game’s first run with a base hit and Pele Payanal added a two-run single to put Honolulu up 3-0 in the first inning.

After a rain delay that lasted more than three hours, Honolulu remained ahead 3-0 until Hunter Nepple’s three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth tied the game for Nebraska.

Honolulu then sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Keanu followed Chase Thompson’s go-ahead RBI single with a three-run homer and Kamau Passi dropped a bloop hit just inside the right-field foul line to bring home two more runs to make it 9-3.

Honolulu tacked on two more runs on a passed ball and a wild pitch.

Bennett allowed one hit in two innings of relief to earn the win.

Kekoa Payanal finished a home run shy of the cycle and scored twice for Honolulu, which finished with 13 hits.

The Honolulu team’s next game is 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time on Wednesday, weather permitting. The rest of the games scheduled for today were all postponed due to weather.

