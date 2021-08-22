Television and radio – Aug. 22, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|NHRA: Lucas Oil Nationals
|9 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|NASCAR Cup: FireKeepers Casino 400
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|White Sox at Rays
|7:10 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Phillies at Padres
|9:40 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Mets at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Little League Classic: Angels vs. Indians
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Little League Classic: Angels vs. Indians
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASEBALL: High School
|Perfect Game All-American Classic
|2 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|BASEBALL: Little League World Series, Winners’ Bracket
|G13: California vs. Ohio
|3 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|G14: Hawaii vs. Nebraska
|5 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|G15: Michigan vs. Texas
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|G16: Oregon vs. South Dakota
|8 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sparks at Liberty
|8 a.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Storm at Mystics
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
|Giants at Browns
|7 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|49ers at Chargers
|1:30 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|49ers at Chargers
|1:30 p.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|49ers at Chargers
|1:30 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|GOLF
|LPGA: AIG Women’s Open, final rd.
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: AIG Women’s Open, final rd.
|6 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|PGA: The Northern Trust, final rd.
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: The Northern Trust, final rd.
|8 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|PGA Champions: Boeing Classic, final rd.
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Korn Ferry: Boise Open, final rd.
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|European: Czech Masters, final rd.***
|9 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship
|Russia at Canada
|noon
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Finland vs. United States
|3:30 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|LACROSSE
|Athletes Ultd.: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller
|8 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Athletes Ultd.: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings
|noon
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|SOCCER
|Scottish: Hibernian at Dundee
|1 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|English: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton
|3 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|English: Chelsea at Arsenal
|5:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Juventus at Udinese
|6:30 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|College women: Arkansas at North Carolina
|7 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|College women: Purdue at Vanderbilt
|8 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|College women: Nebraska at Missouri
|10 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220 40*
|Canadian: Wanderers at Forge
|10 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|NWSL: Pride at Spirit
|10 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|College women: Indiana at Notre Dame
|10 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|College women: Boise State at Utah
|11 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College women: Santa Clara at California
|1 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College women: High Point at Wake Forest
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP/WTA: Cincinnati, finals
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP: Winston-Salem, early rounds
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WTA: Cleveland, early rounds
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|
MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional Coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional Coverage
|4:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|BASEBALL: Little League World Series
|G17: Teams TBA
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|G18: Teams TBA
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|G19: Teams TBA
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|G20: Teams TBA
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
|Jaguars at Saints
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOCCER
|Turkish: Galatasaray vs. Hatayspor
|8:40 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Eng. Premier: West Ham United vs. Leicester City
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Soccer: FIFA Beach World Cup
|United States vs. Paraguay
|3:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|ATP: Winston-Salem, early rounds
|4 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska
|5 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|MLB: Twins at Yankees
|7:05 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Mets at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Angels vs. Indians
|1 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NFL Preseason: 49ers at Chargers
|1:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|No live play-by-play events scheduled
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.