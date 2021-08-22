comscore Television and radio - Aug. 22, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Aug. 22, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Lucas Oil Nationals 9 a.m. KHON 3 3
NASCAR Cup: FireKeepers Casino 400 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
White Sox at Rays 7:10 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
Phillies at Padres 9:40 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Mets at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Little League Classic: Angels vs. Indians 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Little League Classic: Angels vs. Indians 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASEBALL: High School
Perfect Game All-American Classic 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASEBALL: Little League World Series, Winners’ Bracket
G13: California vs. Ohio 3 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
G14: Hawaii vs. Nebraska 5 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
G15: Michigan vs. Texas 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
G16: Oregon vs. South Dakota 8 a.m. KITV 4 4
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sparks at Liberty 8 a.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Storm at Mystics 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
Giants at Browns 7 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
49ers at Chargers 1:30 p.m. KITV 4 4
49ers at Chargers 1:30 p.m. KGMB 7 7
49ers at Chargers 1:30 p.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
GOLF
LPGA: AIG Women’s Open, final rd. 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: AIG Women’s Open, final rd. 6 a.m. KHNL 8 8
PGA: The Northern Trust, final rd. 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: The Northern Trust, final rd. 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7
PGA Champions: Boeing Classic, final rd. 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Korn Ferry: Boise Open, final rd. 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
European: Czech Masters, final rd.*** 9 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship
Russia at Canada noon NHLN NA/240* 93*
Finland vs. United States 3:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
LACROSSE
Athletes Ultd.: Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Athletes Ultd.: Team Waters vs. Team Cummings noon CBSSN NA/247* 83
SOCCER
Scottish: Hibernian at Dundee 1 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
English: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton 3 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
English: Chelsea at Arsenal 5:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Juventus at Udinese 6:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
College women: Arkansas at North Carolina 7 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
College women: Purdue at Vanderbilt 8 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
College women: Nebraska at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Canadian: Wanderers at Forge 10 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
NWSL: Pride at Spirit 10 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
College women: Indiana at Notre Dame 10 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
College women: Boise State at Utah 11 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College women: Santa Clara at California 1 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College women: High Point at Wake Forest 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Cincinnati, finals 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP: Winston-Salem, early rounds 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
WTA: Cleveland, early rounds 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

 

MONDAY

  
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 4:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASEBALL: Little League World Series
G17: Teams TBA 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
G18: Teams TBA 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
G19: Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
G20: Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
Jaguars at Saints 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOCCER
Turkish: Galatasaray vs. Hatayspor 8:40 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Eng. Premier: West Ham United vs. Leicester City 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Soccer: FIFA Beach World Cup
United States vs. Paraguay 3:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
ATP: Winston-Salem, early rounds 4 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

 

RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska 5 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
MLB: Twins at Yankees 7:05 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Mets at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM
MLB: Angels vs. Indians 1 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NFL Preseason: 49ers at Chargers 1:30 p.m. 1500-AM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
No live play-by-play events scheduled
