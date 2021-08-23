Ige tells visitors to stay away from Hawaii

Because of sky-rocketing COVID-19 cases, tourists should stay away from Hawaii and residents should limit travel to essential business at least through the end of October, Gov. David Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii livestream program today.
“Now’s not a good time to visit Hawaii,” Ige said. “We have limited capacity in the restaurants, we see continuing case counts here.”
“I expect co-operation from the visitor industry,” Ige said. “… They certainly don’t like it, but they are supportive of getting that message out. … They want to be helpful in stemming this surge in COVID cases.”
“Most” new cases are the result of residents traveling off-island and coming back home to spread COVID-19 in the community, Ige said.
“I’m asking all residents and visitors alike to restrict travel, curtail travel, to Hawaii to essential activities only.”
Asked about the possibility of another state-wide shutdown, which crippled the visitor industry in 2020 and led to the highest unemployment rate and worst economy in the nation, Ige said:
“Another shut down is really the last resort.”
