Hawaiian Electric offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Leeward Oahu

Hawaiian Electric will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics to its employees and the public at its Kahe and Campbell Industrial Park generation facilities in West Oahu this week and in September.

The first vaccination clinic takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Campbell Industrial Park generating station’s front lawn and the Kahe Power Plant parking lot this Thursday. The Queen’s Health Systems will be administering Pfizer (available for ages 12 and up), Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The offering is part of efforts by the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce — in partnership with health care providers and the Kapolei Local Emergency Action Network — to host “Caring for West Oahu – Let’s Get Vaccinated” clinics to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations among area businesses, their employees and residents.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccines, and insurance is not required.

Queen’s will administer all three vaccines at most of the clinics. Patients are encouraged to pre-register, but walk-ins are also welcome. For questions about The Queen’s Health Systems clinics, call 284-1314.

Hawaiian Electric earlier announced it is requiring its employees to provide proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot starting Sept. 1, or submit to weekly testing before they will be allowed on the worksite. Employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31 to be exempted from weekly testing.

The schedule is as follows:

Campbell Industrial Park Generating Station, 91-196 Hanua St. (front lawn)

>> 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

>> 10 a.m. to noon (tentative) Tuesday, Aug. 31. Times Pharmacy is the provider.

>> 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24

Kahe Power Plant parking lot, 92-200 Farrington Highway

>> 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

>> 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

>> 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28