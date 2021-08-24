Kaiser to offer free shuttle from Nanakuli to new West Oahu Medical Office in Kapolei

Kaiser Permanente announced today it will offer a free shuttle from Nanakuli to its new West Oahu Medical Office in Kapolei, starting Sept. 8 to better service patients on the leeward coast, including kupuna.

The shuttle will run Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings starting Sept 8.

“There’s been an overwhelmingly positive response from our Leeward Coast area members to the new West Oahu Medical Office,” said Greg Christian, Hawaii Market President, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, in a news release. “We are committed to helping members make a smooth transition to this new state-of-the-art facility and offering free transportation will help our patients, especially the kupuna, receive the care and services they need.”

Kaiser Permanente members who have appointments at West Oahu Medical Office or are using other services such as pharmacy, radiology, or laboratory, may use the shuttle.

Kaiser Permanente also worked with local officials to relocate a bus stop so that it is directly across the street and in front of the new West Oahu Medical Office.