87.6% of Hawaii state workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

As of last week, 87.6% of state workers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.4% had received at least one shot, according to statistics released today by the Department of Human Resources Development. The vaccination rates apply to 14,000 state employees and do not include those who work for the Hawaii Department of Education and the University of Hawaii.

The vaccination rates are significantly higher than Hawaii’s overall population, in which 76% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Gov. David Ige signed an executive order on Aug. 5 requiring all state and county workers to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing. State employees of the executive branch were required to submit forms attesting to whether they were vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated. 11 employees were placed on leave without pay because they did not return their attestation forms, according to DHRD.

The highest vaccination rates are within DHRD, with 96.3% of employees fully vaccinated and the Department of the Attorney General, where 94.3% of employees are fully vaccinated. The lowest vaccination rates are within the Department of Public Safety, which has a rate of 77.1% and Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, which has an 80.3% vaccination rate.

“I am pleased with the vaccination and compliance rates, and I continue to encourage state employees and eligible Hawaiʻi residents to get vaccinated to protect their families, communities and themselves,” Gov. David Ige said in a press release. “Let’s do our part to stop the surge and get our lives back.”

Those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated must undergo regular testing. Employees can apply for an exemption from the requirements, which employers generally grant for medical or religious reasons. DHRD said that 87 employees have applied for an exemption.