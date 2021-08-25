Attempted murder, robbery case opened after shooting at illegal game room in Keeaumoku area

Honolulu police are searching for three men in connection with a shooting and armed robbery at an illegal game room in the Keeaumoku area Tuesday night.

The masked men entered the game room in the 700 block of Sheridan Street at about 7:20 p.m. brandishing handguns and demanded money.

Police said one of the suspects shot three employees and took an undisclosed amount of money. They fled on foot in an awaiting silver vehicle toward Piikoi Street.

The three victims, two men ages 44 and 48 and a 41-year-old woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken via private vehicles to medical facilities in serious but stable condition.

The suspects, described to be in their 20s, were wearing black clothing at the time except for one who was wearing yellow shorts.

Police have opened an attempted murder, robbery and terroristic threatening investigation.