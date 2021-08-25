Man in critical condition after collapsing near Waikiki shoreline

An 84-year-old man is in critical condition after collapsing near the shoreline in Waikiki this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported that Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to the incident just after 4 p.m. today
The man collapsed in the water at the shoreline, and lifeguards pulled him out. They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man. American Medical Response transported him to an emergency room.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.