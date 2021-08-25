Man in critical condition after collapsing near Waikiki shoreline

An 84-year-old man is in critical condition after collapsing near the shoreline in Waikiki this afternoon.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported that Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to the incident just after 4 p.m. today

The man collapsed in the water at the shoreline, and lifeguards pulled him out. They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man. American Medical Response transported him to an emergency room.