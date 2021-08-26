Honolulu police looking for suspect after shooting at Halawa game room leaves man injured

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect in a murder attempt case after a shooting at a game room in the Halawa area left a man injured.
The Honolulu Police Department reported that on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. an unknown male entered the game room, shot a 35-year-old man and fled the scene.
The victim was taken by a private vehicle to a nearby medical facility in serious but stable condition, HPD said.
No arrests have been made in the second-degree murder attempt case.
