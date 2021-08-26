Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Hawaii’s average daily rate in 2019 was lower than the average daily rate in 2021 as the vacation rental supply and demand dropped even more than what the Hawaii Tourism Authority originally reported. A story on Page B5 in Wednesday’s paper contained incorrect information due to a vendor error, according to HTA.