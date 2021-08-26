KCC Farmers Market closing through Sept. 18 due to COVID-19 surge

The Hawaii Farm Bureau has announced that the Kapiolani Community College farmers market will temporary close for the next four Saturdays to protect the public’s health and safety during the current coronavirus surge.

The farmers market will be closed this Saturday, as well as Sept. 4, 11, and 18.

“With the surge in new COVID-19 cases, the University of Hawaii Kapiolani Community College has temporarily CLOSED the KCC Farmers Market beginning this Saturday, Aug, 28, 2021, for the next four Saturdays,” said the Hawaii Farm Bureau in an email blast. “The decision to temporarily close the market is not made lightly; it is intended to protect the health and safety of vendors, employees, and customers. At this time, the expected reopen date is Sept. 25, 2021.”

All remaining farmers markets on Oahu operated by the Hawaii Farm Bureau – including the ones at the Blaisdell Center on Wednesdays, in Kailua on Thursdays, and in Mililani on Sundays, will remain open.

Farmers markets are allowed to continue operating under Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s COVID-19 guidelines, according to the bureau.