comscore Television and radio - Aug. 26, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Aug. 26, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Angels at Orioles 7:05 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 3 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Dodgers at Padres 3:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Dodgers at Padres 3:10 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
BASEBALL: Little League World Series, Bracket SEmifinals
Hank Aaron: Michigan vs. Texas 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Tom Seaver: Ohio vs. California 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sparks at Sun 1 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Aces at Dream 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
GOLF
Curtis Cup, first round (cont.) midnight GOLF 30/216 86
Omega Masters 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Children’s Hospital Champ 6:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
BMW Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Curtis Cup 8:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship, Group Stage
United States at Canada noon NHLN NA/240* 93*
PARALYMPICS: 2020 Tokyo
Bball, Rugby, Swim, Cyc. (cont.) midnight NBCSN 19/210 87
Rugby, Tennis, T&F, Cyc., Goalball 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Bball, Rugby, Swimming, T&F, Judo 9 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
College women: Niagara at Syracuse 10:30 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Copa do Brazil: Atletico-MG vs. Fluminense 2:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
College men: Duquesne at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
College women: Cal St. Northridge at Stanford 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
TENNIS
ATP: Winston-Salem; WTA: Cleveland 4 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
U.S. Open qualifying, second round 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
TRACK AND FIELD
Diamond League 8 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
 
Friday
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING        
Wawa 250 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB        
Giants at Braves 1:20 p.m. KITV 4 4
Regional coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Rockies at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: WNBA        
Sky at Storm 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Mercury at Liberty 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
FOOTBALL: NFL        
Colts at Lions 1 p.m. KHON 3 3
Steelers at Panthers 1:30 p.m. KFVE 5 5
Vikings at Chiefs 2 p.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL      
Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.) 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Lincoln at Los Alamitos 4:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
GOLF        
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
The Ally Challenge 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
BMW Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Curtis Cup 10:45 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PARALYMPICS        
Basketball, Rugby, Swim, Track, Judo (cont.) Midnight NBCSN 19/210 87
Triathlon, Table Tennis, Swim, Basketball 11:30 a.m. OLY NA/202* 39
Basketball, Rugby 6 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
RUGBY        
AFL: Swans vs. Giants 7 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER        
Mexico: Tijuana vs. Monterrey 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLS: Cincinnati at Columbus Crew 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Inter Miami at Orlando City 2:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
TENNIS        
U.S. Open Qualifying 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
Cleveland, Chicago 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Winston-Salem, Cleveland noon TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN      
Southern Utah at BYU 8 a.m. BYUTV NA/409 68
Fairfield at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 16
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Dodgers at Padres 3:10 p.m. 990-AM
 
Friday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Braves 1:20 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Rockies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM
College women’s vb: Fairfield at Hawaii 7 p.m. 1420-AM
