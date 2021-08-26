Television and radio – Aug. 26, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Angels at Orioles
|7:05 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|3 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Dodgers at Padres
|3:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Dodgers at Padres
|3:10 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|BASEBALL: Little League World Series, Bracket SEmifinals
|Hank Aaron: Michigan vs. Texas
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Tom Seaver: Ohio vs. California
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sparks at Sun
|1 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Aces at Dream
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|GOLF
|Curtis Cup, first round (cont.)
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Omega Masters
|5 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Children’s Hospital Champ
|6:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|BMW Championship
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Curtis Cup
|8:30 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship, Group Stage
|United States at Canada
|noon
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|PARALYMPICS: 2020 Tokyo
|Bball, Rugby, Swim, Cyc. (cont.)
|midnight
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Rugby, Tennis, T&F, Cyc., Goalball
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Bball, Rugby, Swimming, T&F, Judo
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|College women: Niagara at Syracuse
|10:30 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Copa do Brazil: Atletico-MG vs. Fluminense
|2:30 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|College men: Duquesne at Pittsburgh
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|College women: Cal St. Northridge at Stanford
|4 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|TENNIS
|ATP: Winston-Salem; WTA: Cleveland
|4 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|U.S. Open qualifying, second round
|5 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|TRACK AND FIELD
|Diamond League
|8 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Friday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Wawa 250
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Giants at Braves
|1:20 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Regional coverage
|2 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Padres at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Rockies at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sky at Storm
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Mercury at Liberty
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Colts at Lions
|1 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Steelers at Panthers
|1:30 p.m.
|KFVE
|5
|5
|Vikings at Chiefs
|2 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
|Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Lincoln at Los Alamitos
|4:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|GOLF
|Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
|5 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|The Ally Challenge
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|BMW Championship
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Curtis Cup
|10:45 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PARALYMPICS
|Basketball, Rugby, Swim, Track, Judo (cont.)
|Midnight
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Triathlon, Table Tennis, Swim, Basketball
|11:30 a.m.
|OLY
|NA/202*
|39
|Basketball, Rugby
|6 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|RUGBY
|AFL: Swans vs. Giants
|7 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|Mexico: Tijuana vs. Monterrey
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLS: Cincinnati at Columbus Crew
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Inter Miami at Orlando City
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open Qualifying
|5 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|Cleveland, Chicago
|8 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Winston-Salem, Cleveland
|noon
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Southern Utah at BYU
|8 a.m.
|BYUTV
|NA/409
|68
|Fairfield at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|16
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Dodgers at Padres
|3:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|Friday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Braves
|1:20 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Rockies at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|College women’s vb: Fairfield at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|1420-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.