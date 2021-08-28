Hawaii sees 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 938 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 938 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 587 fatalities and 60,551 cases.

The were three deaths on Oahu, one on Maui and one on Molokai. No other details were immediately available.

Friday marked the highest single-day totals with 1,035 new confirmed and probable infections and nine coronavirus-related deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 453 fatalities on Oahu, 68 on Maui, 59 on Hawaii island, three on Kauai, one on Molokai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 637,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 38.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 693 new cases on Oahu, 87 on Maui, 116 on Hawaii island, 31 on Kauai, none on Molokai and on Lanai, and 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 42,627 on Oahu, 7,118 on Maui, 7,216 in Hawaii County, 1,188 on Kauai, 129 on Lanai and 158 on Molokai. There are also 2,115 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 9,937 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 147.

By island, Oahu has 6,656 active cases, the Big Island has 1,760, Maui has 1,079, Kauai has 393, Lanai has 12 and Molokai has 37.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,848,431 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday, up 7,454 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 62.6% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 70.9% have received at least one dose. State health officials don’t typically update vaccination data on the weekends.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,370 have required hospitalizations, with 11 new hospitalizations reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,353 hospitalizations within the state, 2,713 have been on Oahu, 396 on Maui, 216 on the Big Island, 21 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 430 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 92 in intensive care units and 74 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 500 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.2%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.