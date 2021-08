Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani coach Wendell Look wasn’t ever sure Friday’s football game against visiting Damien would be played, even after he saw the opening kickoff in the air.

“I still can’t believe it happened,” Look said after the Raiders shut out the Monarchs 28-0 in the first varsity prep football game in Hawaii in 647 days.

“It’s been a long process and a lot of hard work on these kids’ part, and you can say the same for Damien,” the longtime ‘Iolani coach said. Everybody has gone through it.”

Entering his 30th season in charge, Look, who is also an athletic director and the ILH football coordinator, has seen the long process back to the football field through from all angles.

The toughest part, he said, was telling the kids earlier this month the season would be pushed back when the state Department of Education pushed back all public school leagues into October due to the continuing pandemic.

“The uncertainty. A month ago we were ready to go with interleague and we had (the kids) pumped up and we’re on the right track and then … three days before the first game the rug gets yanked out,” Look said. “To have to explain that to these guys again, and again, that’s the tough part.”

The bleachers in Kozuki Stadium were void of family and friends, but it didn’t take away from players finally getting to hit someone else.

‘Iolani senior Brody Bantolina, who had more than 100 carries and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore, found the end zone three times and finished with a career-high 153 yards on the ground to lead the Raiders to their fourth straight win over Damien.

Cainen Torres had the other rushing touchdown for ‘Iolani, which shut out an ILH opponent for just the second time since 2013.

Damien quarterback Jensen Tanele, who had never played a snap of football in high school, accounted for most of the Monarchs offense, rushing for 42 yards on 17 carries and completing 13 of 29 passes for 87 yards.

Interim coach Anthony Tuitele, who took over two weeks ago when Eddie Klaneski resigned, said he had only four returning players from two years ago and only two guys who had played significant minutes at the varsity level.

“The kids know now what to expect for next week and so on and so forth,” Tuitele said. “I told the kids to go out and have fun. That’s all that matters. Appreciate the fact that you’re playing, because there are some kids who aren’t playing yet. Enjoy the moment.”

At Kozuki Stadium

Damien (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

‘Iolani (1-0) 7 0 7 14 — 28

Iol—Brody Bantolina 1 run (Allison Chang kick)

Iol—Bantolina 69 run (Chang kick)

Iol—Bantolina 3 run (Chang kick)

Iol—Cainen Torres 3 run (Chang kick)

RUSHING—Damien: Jensen Tanele 17-42, Peyton Dalmacio 5-20. ‘Iolani: Bantolina 22-153, Keao Miyahira 4-46, Torres 11-35, Micah Hoomanawanui 9-(minus 18).

PASSING—Damien: Tanele 13-29–1-87. ‘Iolani: Hoomanawanui 20-29–0-161, Kualau Manuel 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVING—Damien: Dalmacio 3-4, Ian Sera 2-13, Sylas Alaimalo 3-29, Kela Chinen-Zablan 1-11, Kamalii Labanon 4-30. ‘Iolani: Kai Preusser 7-57, Lathan Mokiao 3-39, Miyahira 4-33, Tristan Martinez 2-14, Bantolina 2-14, Jazz Priester 1-11, Tyger Hayashi 1-6, Nela Taliauli 1-(minus 2).