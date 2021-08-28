comscore Michigan ends Honolulu’s run in the Little League World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Michigan ends Honolulu’s run in the Little League World Series

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Michigan’s Cameron Thorning was greeted by Honolulu shortstop Kekoa Payanal as he rounded second after hitting a two-run home run off starting pitcher Micah Bennett during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., today.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Michigan’s Cameron Thorning was greeted by Honolulu shortstop Kekoa Payanal as he rounded second after hitting a two-run home run off starting pitcher Micah Bennett during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., today.

Cameron Thorning’s two-run homer in the first inning provided enough offense for Taylor, Mich., to end Honolulu’s run in the Little League World Series with a 2-1 victory today in South Williamsport, Pa.

Thorning also struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings before giving way to Jakob Furkas, who closed out the win to send Michigan to the LLWS championship game on Sunday.

Kaikea Patoc-Young drove in Hawaii’s only run with a single in the third inning to score Chasen Uyetake, who reached on an error.

Honolulu entered the game 3-0 at the LLWS and had outscored its opponents 22-4, including a 2-0 win over the same Michigan team on Wednesday.

Kekoa Payanal had Honolulu’s only other hit.

Patoc-Young threw three shutout innings in relief for Honolulu, which gave up only three hits.

Honolulu will play South Dakota for third place on Sunday at 4 a.m. Hawaii time.

