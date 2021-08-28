Michigan ends Honolulu’s run in the Little League World Series

Cameron Thorning’s two-run homer in the first inning provided enough offense for Taylor, Mich., to end Honolulu’s run in the Little League World Series with a 2-1 victory today in South Williamsport, Pa.

Thorning also struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings before giving way to Jakob Furkas, who closed out the win to send Michigan to the LLWS championship game on Sunday.

Kaikea Patoc-Young drove in Hawaii’s only run with a single in the third inning to score Chasen Uyetake, who reached on an error.

Honolulu entered the game 3-0 at the LLWS and had outscored its opponents 22-4, including a 2-0 win over the same Michigan team on Wednesday.

Kekoa Payanal had Honolulu’s only other hit.

Patoc-Young threw three shutout innings in relief for Honolulu, which gave up only three hits.

Honolulu will play South Dakota for third place on Sunday at 4 a.m. Hawaii time.