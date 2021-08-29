Las Vegas Advisor: Vegas entertainment venues see rise of COVID restrictions

While proof of COVID-19 vaccination isn’t required to enter any casino in Las Vegas, you may need it if you want to see a show or engage in other entertainment options.

Masks are required everywhere, but you’ll need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at a growing number of venues, including Las Vegas Raiders games, the Smith Center, downtown’s Majestic Theater, the Life is Beautiful concert (Sept. 17-19) and as has just been announced, to see Lady Gaga perform at Park MGM.

As of now, it’s a small percentage of all the options available, but the trend is moving in the direction of more places and events requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Be sure to inquire about what’s needed when you purchase tickets.

New name: The Sands Expo & Convention Center, the fifth-largest private convention facility in the country at 2-1/4-million square feet, is now the Venetian Expo. No reason was given for the name change, but it’s surely related to Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s pending sale of the entire Venetian/Palazzo/Expo property, which will be completed by the end of the year.

Another buffet: The Rampart Market Place Buffet reopened late last month, serving dinner only weekdays and Champagne brunch on weekends. Both meals are $29.99; add $7.99 for all-you-can-drink beer and wine. That makes a total of nine buffets now operating in casinos.

Piano lounge: Star Piano Cocktail Lounge, a Champagne cocktail lounge with live music nightly, has opened less than a mile west of the Strip at 3449 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Advertising for the lounge promises to “transport guests to the heyday of the Rat Pack era.”

Question: Are all the Cirque du Soleil shows now playing?

Answer: All but one. With the opening last week of The Beatles LOVE at the Mirage and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay, only KA at MGM Grand ­remains to reopen. It was scheduled for October but now has been pushed back to November.

For more information about Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.