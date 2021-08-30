Television and radio – Aug. 30, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Twins at Tigers
|8 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Red Sox at Rays
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Padres at Diamondbacks
|3:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Braves at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Braves at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Hockey: IIHF Women’s World Championship
|First Semifinal: United States vs. Switzerland
|9 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Second Semifinal: Teams TBA
|1 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
|Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling, Sitting Volleyball
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Swimming, Cycling, Track and Field
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|College: Boston U. at Boston College
|11:30 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Tennis
|U.S. Open, First Round
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Tuesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Marlins at Mets
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|12:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Brewers at Giants
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Padres at Diamondbacks
|3:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Braves at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Basketball: wnba
|Sun at Mystics
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Sky at Mercury
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Bowling: PWBA
|U.S. Women’s Open
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|GOLF
|Payne Stewart Award
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Hockey: IIHF Women’s World Championship
|Bronze Medal: Teams TBA
|9:30 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Gold Medal: Teams TBA
|1:30 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
|Swim, Track & Field, Wheelchair Bball, Cycling
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Swim, Track & Field, Wheelchair (Bball, Tennis)
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Tennis
|U.S. Open, First Round
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|U.S. Open, First Round
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Florida at Stanford
|2 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Florida at Stanford
|2 p.m.
|P12BA
|NA/234*
|255*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Braves at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|990-AM
|MLB Brewers at Giants
|3:45 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Tuesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB Yankees at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Braves at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|990-AM
