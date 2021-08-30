comscore Television and radio - Aug. 30, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Aug. 30, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:19 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Twins at Tigers 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Red Sox at Rays 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Padres at Diamondbacks 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Braves at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Braves at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Hockey: IIHF Women’s World Championship
First Semifinal: United States vs. Switzerland 9 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Second Semifinal: Teams TBA 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling, Sitting Volleyball 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Swimming, Cycling, Track and Field 9 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
College: Boston U. at Boston College 11:30 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Tennis
U.S. Open, First Round 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
 
Tuesday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Marlins at Mets 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Brewers at Giants 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Padres at Diamondbacks 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Braves at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Basketball: wnba
Sun at Mystics 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Sky at Mercury 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Bowling: PWBA
U.S. Women’s Open 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
GOLF
Payne Stewart Award 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Hockey: IIHF Women’s World Championship
Bronze Medal: Teams TBA 9:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Gold Medal: Teams TBA 1:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
Swim, Track & Field, Wheelchair Bball, Cycling 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Swim, Track & Field, Wheelchair (Bball, Tennis) 9 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Tennis
U.S. Open, First Round 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
U.S. Open, First Round 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Florida at Stanford 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Florida at Stanford 2 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255*
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Braves at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM
MLB Brewers at Giants 3:45 p.m. 1500-AM
 
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
MLB Yankees at Angels 3:38 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Braves at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM
