Deadline looms for Oahu residents to renew expired driver’s licenses, state ID cards

City officials are urging Oahu residents to schedule appointments now to renew their Hawaii driver’s licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits as soon as possible, ahead of a looming deadline of Oct. 4.

Gov. David Ige’s latest emergency proclamation, which waives expired identification documents, is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4.

“If your driver’s license, state ID, or learner’s permit is overdue, it’s time to renew,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services, in a news release. “We have opened up extended hours and Saturdays to accommodate more appointments for driver’s licenses, state IDs and learner’s permits.”

Since March 2020, more than 90,000 driver’s licenses, state ID cards and learner’s permits are still outstanding — having expired, and not been renewed. Oahu residents with expired licenses and IDs could face penalties and other ramifications.

For instance, after the state’s latest executive order expires on Oct. 4, residents would not be able to renew a driver’s license that has been expired one year. Instead, they would have to start the process for getting a driver’s license over again, including the written exam and road test.

If the original expiration date on their driver’s licenses is 90 days past due, the license-holder would be fined $5 per month for up to a year, and the fines would have to be paid before the expired license can be renewed.

Oahu residents are encouraged to take advantage of extended hours at driver licensing centers, which are operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Select satellite city halls are also open for Saturday appointments to renew driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, and state IDs.

Customers can use the city’s AlohaQ appointment reservation system to schedule visits six months in advance and are encouraged to check frequently for cancellations. Customers are also encouraged to show up to their scheduled appointments.

Stand-by service is available when customers cancel or do not show up, but same-day service is not guaranteed.

Visit honolulu.gov/csd for more information.