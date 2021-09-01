Hawaii records 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, 455 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths and 455 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 602 fatalities and 63,957 cases.

Nine of the deceased were on Oahu, three were on Maui and one was a Hawaii resident outside the state. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 640,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 39.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 291 new cases on Oahu, 51 on Maui, 64 on Hawaii island, 37 on Kauai, three on Molokai, one on Lanai, and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 45,055 on Oahu, 7,426 on Maui, 7,698 in Hawaii County, 1,327 on Kauai, 132 on Lanai and 162 on Molokai. There are also 2,157 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 10,911 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 134.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,869,996 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Tuesday, up 3,766 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 63.4% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 71.6% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,576 have required hospitalizations, with 70 new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.