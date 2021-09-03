20 vehicles burn as blaze totals building in Waianae

Fire this afternoon destroyed a Waianae building and 20 vehicles inside, but a 70-year-old man escaped unharmed.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the 2:13 p.m. fire at an address on Paheehee Road, where the first unit, arriving at 2:22 p.m. found black smoke and flames emanating from all sides of the building.

HFD said the single-story structure resembled a Quonset hut.

The man was the only occupant inside the building at the time of the blaze and managed to self-evacuate.

The Hawaii Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to assist.

HFD dispatched 14 units with 40 personnel, who brought the fire under control at 3:01 p.m. and extinguished it at 4:30 p.m.

Damage estimates were not determined.