20 vehicles burn as blaze totals building in Waianae

Fire this afternoon destroyed a Waianae building and 20 vehicles inside, but a 70-year-old man escaped unharmed.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the 2:13 p.m. fire at an address on Paheehee Road, where the first unit, arriving at 2:22 p.m. found black smoke and flames emanating from all sides of the building.
HFD said the single-story structure resembled a Quonset hut.
The man was the only occupant inside the building at the time of the blaze and managed to self-evacuate.
The Hawaii Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to assist.
HFD dispatched 14 units with 40 personnel, who brought the fire under control at 3:01 p.m. and extinguished it at 4:30 p.m.
Damage estimates were not determined.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.