Hawaii inmates reach settlement with state in class action lawsuit

A settlement has been reached between Hawaii inmates and Max Otani, director of the state’s Department of Public Safety, in a class action lawsuit challenging the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DPS and representatives of the inmate class said in a joint statement that the settlement is “fair, adequate, and reasonable,” noting in particular the terms of the Settlement Agreement and General Release that provide for the establishment of a five-person Agreement Monitoring Plan.
The AMP, which will be an advisory panel comprised of experts, will provide non-binding, informed guidance and recommendations to help DPS implement and update its response to COVID-19.
