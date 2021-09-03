Hawaii inmates reach settlement with state in class action lawsuit

A settlement has been reached between Hawaii inmates and Max Otani, director of the state’s Department of Public Safety, in a class action lawsuit challenging the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DPS and representatives of the inmate class said in a joint statement that the settlement is “fair, adequate, and reasonable,” noting in particular the terms of the Settlement Agreement and General Release that provide for the establishment of a five-person Agreement Monitoring Plan.

The AMP, which will be an advisory panel comprised of experts, will provide non-binding, informed guidance and recommendations to help DPS implement and update its response to COVID-19.