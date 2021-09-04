Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 888 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 888 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 614 fatalities and 66,778 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death on Oahu.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 472 fatalities on Oahu, 73 on Maui, 61 on Hawaii island, three on Kauai, one on Molokai and four Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 647,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 39.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 562 new cases on Oahu, 141 on Maui, 128 on Hawaii island, 39 on Kauai, four on Molokai, one on Lanai, and 13 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 46,893 on Oahu, 7,832 on Maui, 8,126 in Hawaii County, 1,447 on Kauai, 133 on Lanai and 166 on Molokai. There are also 2,181 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 11,331 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 74.

By island, Oahu has 7,760 active cases, the Big Island has 1,818, Maui has 1,242, Kauai has 476, Lanai has nine and Molokai has 26.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,661 have required hospitalizations, with 48 new hospitalizations reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,644 hospitalizations within the state, 2,960 have been on Oahu, 421 on Maui, 232 on the Big Island, 24 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 448 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 98 in intensive care units and 90 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 597 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 8.1%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.