Firefighters assist man, 54, on Lanikai pillbox hike after medical emergency

Honolulu firefighters assisted a 54-year-old male off the Lanikai pillbox trail on Saturday after the man suffered an undisclosed medical emergency.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it responded at 10:01 a.m. Saturday to the trail, where the man was found to be responsive and able to return to the trailhead with assistance from first responders.

Once off the trail, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel assumed care of the man, who was evaluated and treated but refused transporation to a local medical facility.