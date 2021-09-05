Las Vegas Advisor: Buffet at Luxor reopens in Las Vegas

The Luxor buffet reopened last week. It operates 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, for brunch only, The price is $26.99 Wednesday through Friday and $29.99 Saturday and Sunday.

That makes 10 casino buffets now operating in Las Vegas, and three of those are from MGM properties. That’s significant, as MGM had indicated early on that it likely would not be bringing its buffets back.

The other operating buffets are at Caesars Palace, Bellagio, Wynn, Cosmopolitan, MGM Grand, Excalibur, South Point, Circus Circus and Rampart. This week the count goes to 11 with the reopening of the buffet at Main Street Station.

LOVE returns: Cirque du Soleil’s LOVE played to a sold-out crowd last week at the Mirage; it was the troupe’s first performance in more than 17 months. It’s the fourth Cirque show to reopen, following Mystere at Treasure Island, O at Bellagio and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay. Blue Man Group, a Cirque-owned show, has also returned to Luxor. The last closed Cirque show, KA at MGM Grand, is scheduled to return on Nov. 24.

Survivor overlay: Players on the lookout for a good gamble should check out the “Survivor” football contest at Circa, where the casino has guaranteed a $6 million prize in the winner-­take-all event. Given the $1,000 entry fee, the contest needs to get 6,000 entries to match the guarantee and currently has only 2,000 with a week to go. The extra money in the prize pool is called an “overlay” and is advantageous for the players. The deadline to enter is Thursday.

Question: I’ve heard that real estate investment trusts (REITs) have bought almost all the major casinos on the Strip. How does that affect the customers?

Answer: It doesn’t. The REITS own the land and buildings. The casinos continue to be managed by their original operators, so policies are rarely altered. The REITs are essentially rent collectors.

