Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 756 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and XX new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 626 fatalities and 68,265 cases.

One of the deaths was on Hawaii island and the other was on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 478 fatalities on Oahu, 76 on Maui, 63 on Hawaii island, four on Kauai, one on Molokai and four Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 648,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 40 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 473 new cases on Oahu, 85 on Maui, 119 on Hawaii island, 65 on Kauai and 14 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 47,876 on Oahu, 7,995 on Maui, 8,345 in Hawaii County, 1,541 on Kauai, 134 on Lanai and 166 on Molokai. There are also 2,208 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 11,293 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 87.

By island, Oahu has 7,785 active cases, the Big Island has 1,767, Maui has 1,209, Kauai has 510, Lanai has eight and Molokai has 14.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,898,536 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Sunday, up 15,629 from Friday. Health officials say that 64.3% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 72.6% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,676 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,659 hospitalizations within the state, 2,973 have been on Oahu, 423 on Maui, 232 on the Big Island, 24 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 493 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 8.0%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.