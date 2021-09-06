Two Maui Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Maui Police Department employees who work at Wailuku district have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 within a day of one another, according to news releases.

On Friday, an asymptomatic employee confirmed their positive test results. The employee, who is isolating at home, last worked on Friday.

Then on Saturday, another employee at the same district office confirmed positive COVID-19 test results. That employee, who is also isolating at home, last worked on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

MPD said all common areas at the police station were professionally disinfected and sanitized. Both employees will remain in isolation until cleared by the state Department of Health.