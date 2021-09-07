Health Department issues red placard to Maui pizza restaurant

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a red placard to Nikki’s Pizza in Lahaina, Maui, closing the place down, due to a severe pest infestation.

During a routine inspection of the restaurant at Whalers Village food court on Aug. 31, food safety inspectors observed several roach traps stapled to the ceiling and onto a prep chill refrigerator in the kitchen. Upon removal, they found 50 to 70 dead cockroaches, along with five to six live ones, in each of the seven traps.

Also, inspectors saw rodent feces on top of a kitchen refrigerator as well as a rodent rub mark in the front service area.

In addition, they saw a hole in the ceiling of the kitchen, which allows for the entry of pests; that the two-door prep chill had potentially hazardous foods not being held at proper temperatures; a hand-wash sink being used for cleaning soiled pans; lack of a sanitizing step after washing kitchenware; and incorrect hand-washing and glove use.

Officials said the restaurant would have to remain closed until it complies with requirements, including more frequent professional pest control treatments, along with a monitoring and treatment plan for both cockroaches and rodents, and thorough cleaning of all areas underneath and on top of kitchen equipment.

Whalers Village was also expected to provide the Health Department with a pest treatment and monitoring plan for the food court and adjacent support kitchen.

At a follow-up inspection last Thursday, inspectors found the owner making progress. Due to active pest activity observed during the follow-up inspection, however, the red placard remains posted. Another inspection is scheduled for this Friday.

Health inspection reports for food establishments in Hawaii are available for public review at this link.