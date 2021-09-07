Motorcyclist identified in fatal Kauai crash was visitor from Mississippi

A 25-year-old Mississippi visitor was killed in a motorcycle crash on Kauai Monday.
He has been identified as Jacob Wilson of Magnolia, according to the Kauai Police Department.
Police said Wilson was not wearing a helmet at the time and that speed may have been a factor in the crash.
According to police, a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Wilson was traveling westbound on Nonou Road at about 4:15 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. He crossed over to the eastbound lane and hit a fence on the shoulder.
Police said Wilson was thrown upon impact. A bystander performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Wilson, who was unresponsive with severe head injuries, until first responders arrived and took over.
Medics administered advanced life-saving treatment, but he could not be revived.
This is Kauai County’s first traffic-related fatality this year compared to six at the same time last year.
A police investigation is ongoing.
