comscore Fire chars unoccupied Pahoa home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Fire chars unoccupied Pahoa home

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

    COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Hawaii County Fire Department is investigating a fire that caused an estimated $100,00 in damage to an unoccupied home in Pahoa on Hawaii island early today.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-story, wooden structure on Lanai Street just before 1:10 a.m. Flames also threatened surrounding trees and brush, the fire department said.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire crews brought the fire under control at 1:40 a.m. and extinguished it about an hour later. No injuries were reported.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
For new hires, remote work brings challenges, opportunities

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up