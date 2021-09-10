Fire chars unoccupied Pahoa home

The Hawaii County Fire Department is investigating a fire that caused an estimated $100,00 in damage to an unoccupied home in Pahoa on Hawaii island early today.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a single-story, wooden structure on Lanai Street just before 1:10 a.m. Flames also threatened surrounding trees and brush, the fire department said.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire crews brought the fire under control at 1:40 a.m. and extinguished it about an hour later. No injuries were reported.