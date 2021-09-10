comscore Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai to expand COVID-19 testing in Lihue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai to expand COVID-19 testing in Lihue

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

The Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing on Saturdays for Kauai residents, starting this weekend.

The specimen collection site will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, in addition to being open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Testing at the hospital is available on a first-come, first-served basis for patients showing symptoms of COVID-19.

A physician’s order, photo ID and insurance card are required to initiate specimen collection for testing, which is being handled by Clinical Labs of Hawaii.

Get more information online at wilcoxhealth.org.

