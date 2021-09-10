Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai to expand COVID-19 testing in Lihue

The Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing on Saturdays for Kauai residents, starting this weekend.
The specimen collection site will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, in addition to being open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
Testing at the hospital is available on a first-come, first-served basis for patients showing symptoms of COVID-19.
A physician’s order, photo ID and insurance card are required to initiate specimen collection for testing, which is being handled by Clinical Labs of Hawaii.
Get more information online at wilcoxhealth.org.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.