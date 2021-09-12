Vital Statistics: September 3 to September 9, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 3 to 9

>> Janela Rosqueta Agonoy and Eusebio Saturnino Agcanas Jr.

>> Kyle James Allen and Ashleigh Frances Lisa Ambrocio-Abas

>> Alejandro Arango and Emy Doroy Dacalos

>> Mahina Pua‘alani Asuncion and Christopher Allan Kainoa Ibarra

>> Richanda Pearl Melelani Kuuipo Avilla Berdon and Christian George Kuokalani Mikaele

>> Julie Gail Barbour and Corwin Taylor Essex

>> Samantha Chong Bolero and Angelo Dominic Tolentino Payad

>> Ashley Lenore Branchick and Jason Eduardo Montesdeoca

>> Matthew Scott Burditt and Jessica Denise Miller

>> Luis Angel Castro Barragan and Ana Diaz

>> Larrilyn Leinaala Mei Lin Sadaba Costales and Larry Lawrence Bitonio Caberto

>> Larissa Anne Cruz and Sean Kai Ohashi

>> Jennifer Irene Fisher and Patrick Joseph O’Malley

>> Heather Malia Foti and Jefferson Toffey Puckette

>> Jason Ga Wai Fujioka and Kelly Ann Keiko Takiguchi

>> Ruth Marie Gerrity and Scott Laulani Ing

>> David Lewis Gonzales and Jill Rene Gibson

>> Heidi Anne Griffith and Johnny Michael Bracamonte Hodges

>> Efren Guzman Magdaleno and Maria Cristina Solis

>> Stephany Elizabeth Hall and Johnny Brandt Baize III

>> Christopher Kyle Hayes and Lourdes Yesenia Guzman Montes

>> William Harrison Heinemann and Kyleigh Brooke Menicucci

>> Rebecca Ann Hines and Ralph Joseph Houseright

>> Gabrielle Tatiana Houser and Max Adam Rudner

>> Aimee Aiko Iwanaga and Sean Michael Toshio Ishii

>> Gary Gene Jameson and Heather Claire Ann Whitmire

>> Joel Santos Jimenez and Jampy Tinio Javelona

>> Kathryn Gail Kang and A.J Tani DeJesus

>> Micah Iolanapomaikaimakamaeokalani Koyama-Holeso and Chelsie Sachiko Paguio

>> Ian Makoa Akina Kukahiko and Allison Patricia Aiko Calabrese

>> Kevin Koichi Kuroda and Hikari Takahashi

>> Jesse Brett Batlok Llana and Rachel Tominiko

>> Tania Jeannine Kayoko Manandik and Darrell Anthony Chun Fat

>> Christian Jaime Manansala and Amber Ashley Pocock

>> Brian Lynn Marone and Janet Viloria Agustin

>> Kristal Lazaro Mendeguarin and Linbert Dempsey Quilala Refuerzo

>> Nicky Lynne Miller and Ricardo Carlos Vidalez

>> Magen Elizabeth Molgano and Andre Burch

>> Jeremy Allen Murray and Katherine Ruth Doty

>> Keaonte Rashad Newton and Jada Amore Glaspie

>> Rebecca Gabrielle Nickens and Daniel Burrell Swinney

>> Paisley Jayne Nyquist and Rachel Lynn Holifield

>> Luigi Francesco Pagano and Aisling Ember North Hilling

>> Eduardo Perez Perez III and Jannelle Ashley Gonzales

>> Deborah Michelle Preston and Karl Raymond Fittinger

>> Octavia Olena Reyes and Joel Gonzalez

>> Rodney Carlton Ryan and Marleise Kimberly Wicker

>> Chandler Michael Sambets and Megan Michelle Rogers

>> Eric Hans Schaefer and Ashley Danielle Petty

>> Rita Elizabeth Schneider and Robert James Dutton

>> Jessie Nalimu Sharpe and Jess Maikai Kaapuni

>> Ryan Linville Sizemore and Rebecca Ann Anderson

>> Elizabeth Carina Smith and Roberto Carlos Pineiro

>> Kristin Geneva Smith and Mark Edward Isenhour

>> Verena Kay Snively and Christophe Nikolas Jackson

>> Daniel Richard Tanigawa and Lisa Hea Yong Kim

>> Justin Hisao Ushijima and Larissa Emiko Lerma

>> Sherri Kehaulani Valdez and Blaisdell Flores Banez Yagin

>> Iesha Adelina Ward and Juan Martinez Griffin

>> Ingrid Lorena Zamora and Nizar Abdel Ahmad

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 3 to 9

>> Kiana Beverly Kamalani Adric

>> Kawika Bjorn Kulapono Craig

>> Mason Kekoakumakani Gary Cummings

>> Brooklyn Kawaileleluakaha Thoai Asako Kam

>> Cade La‘amaikahiki Janicki Kihoi

>> Makoto Kai Klein

>> Sofia-Ann Makana Maikalani Mai Malama-Cardenas

>> Harley Mohalakahinano Mana

>> Krue James McFarland

>> Capri Beige Mobley

>> James Austin Oubre

>> Conrad Beckett Sousa

>> Emma Nozomi Kahealani Takamori

>> Nivaan Kaeo Tandukar

>> Zion Corazon Fa‘alele Tupuola-Ramirez

>> Enzo Jayden Yu