Vital Statistics: September 3 to September 9, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 3 to 9
>> Janela Rosqueta Agonoy and Eusebio Saturnino Agcanas Jr.
>> Kyle James Allen and Ashleigh Frances Lisa Ambrocio-Abas
>> Alejandro Arango and Emy Doroy Dacalos
>> Mahina Pua‘alani Asuncion and Christopher Allan Kainoa Ibarra
>> Richanda Pearl Melelani Kuuipo Avilla Berdon and Christian George Kuokalani Mikaele
>> Julie Gail Barbour and Corwin Taylor Essex
>> Samantha Chong Bolero and Angelo Dominic Tolentino Payad
>> Ashley Lenore Branchick and Jason Eduardo Montesdeoca
>> Matthew Scott Burditt and Jessica Denise Miller
>> Luis Angel Castro Barragan and Ana Diaz
>> Larrilyn Leinaala Mei Lin Sadaba Costales and Larry Lawrence Bitonio Caberto
>> Larissa Anne Cruz and Sean Kai Ohashi
>> Jennifer Irene Fisher and Patrick Joseph O’Malley
>> Heather Malia Foti and Jefferson Toffey Puckette
>> Jason Ga Wai Fujioka and Kelly Ann Keiko Takiguchi
>> Ruth Marie Gerrity and Scott Laulani Ing
>> David Lewis Gonzales and Jill Rene Gibson
>> Heidi Anne Griffith and Johnny Michael Bracamonte Hodges
>> Efren Guzman Magdaleno and Maria Cristina Solis
>> Stephany Elizabeth Hall and Johnny Brandt Baize III
>> Christopher Kyle Hayes and Lourdes Yesenia Guzman Montes
>> William Harrison Heinemann and Kyleigh Brooke Menicucci
>> Rebecca Ann Hines and Ralph Joseph Houseright
>> Gabrielle Tatiana Houser and Max Adam Rudner
>> Aimee Aiko Iwanaga and Sean Michael Toshio Ishii
>> Gary Gene Jameson and Heather Claire Ann Whitmire
>> Joel Santos Jimenez and Jampy Tinio Javelona
>> Kathryn Gail Kang and A.J Tani DeJesus
>> Micah Iolanapomaikaimakamaeokalani Koyama-Holeso and Chelsie Sachiko Paguio
>> Ian Makoa Akina Kukahiko and Allison Patricia Aiko Calabrese
>> Kevin Koichi Kuroda and Hikari Takahashi
>> Jesse Brett Batlok Llana and Rachel Tominiko
>> Tania Jeannine Kayoko Manandik and Darrell Anthony Chun Fat
>> Christian Jaime Manansala and Amber Ashley Pocock
>> Brian Lynn Marone and Janet Viloria Agustin
>> Kristal Lazaro Mendeguarin and Linbert Dempsey Quilala Refuerzo
>> Nicky Lynne Miller and Ricardo Carlos Vidalez
>> Magen Elizabeth Molgano and Andre Burch
>> Jeremy Allen Murray and Katherine Ruth Doty
>> Keaonte Rashad Newton and Jada Amore Glaspie
>> Rebecca Gabrielle Nickens and Daniel Burrell Swinney
>> Paisley Jayne Nyquist and Rachel Lynn Holifield
>> Luigi Francesco Pagano and Aisling Ember North Hilling
>> Eduardo Perez Perez III and Jannelle Ashley Gonzales
>> Deborah Michelle Preston and Karl Raymond Fittinger
>> Octavia Olena Reyes and Joel Gonzalez
>> Rodney Carlton Ryan and Marleise Kimberly Wicker
>> Chandler Michael Sambets and Megan Michelle Rogers
>> Eric Hans Schaefer and Ashley Danielle Petty
>> Rita Elizabeth Schneider and Robert James Dutton
>> Jessie Nalimu Sharpe and Jess Maikai Kaapuni
>> Ryan Linville Sizemore and Rebecca Ann Anderson
>> Elizabeth Carina Smith and Roberto Carlos Pineiro
>> Kristin Geneva Smith and Mark Edward Isenhour
>> Verena Kay Snively and Christophe Nikolas Jackson
>> Daniel Richard Tanigawa and Lisa Hea Yong Kim
>> Justin Hisao Ushijima and Larissa Emiko Lerma
>> Sherri Kehaulani Valdez and Blaisdell Flores Banez Yagin
>> Iesha Adelina Ward and Juan Martinez Griffin
>> Ingrid Lorena Zamora and Nizar Abdel Ahmad
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 3 to 9
>> Kiana Beverly Kamalani Adric
>> Kawika Bjorn Kulapono Craig
>> Mason Kekoakumakani Gary Cummings
>> Brooklyn Kawaileleluakaha Thoai Asako Kam
>> Cade La‘amaikahiki Janicki Kihoi
>> Makoto Kai Klein
>> Sofia-Ann Makana Maikalani Mai Malama-Cardenas
>> Harley Mohalakahinano Mana
>> Krue James McFarland
>> Capri Beige Mobley
>> James Austin Oubre
>> Conrad Beckett Sousa
>> Emma Nozomi Kahealani Takamori
>> Nivaan Kaeo Tandukar
>> Zion Corazon Fa‘alele Tupuola-Ramirez
>> Enzo Jayden Yu
