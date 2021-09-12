comscore Television and radio - September 12, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – September 12, 2021

  Today
  Updated 10:06 pm
On the air
TODAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Italian Grand Prix 2:55 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
NHRA: Mopar Express Lane Nationals 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland 9:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
BASEBALL: MLB
Red Sox at White Sox 8:10 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
Angels at Astros 8:10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Padres at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Yankees at Mets 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Mystics at Sky 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
Fever at Lynx 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Storm at Sparks 3 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Storm at Sparks 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
FOOTBALL: NFL
Seahawks at Colts 7 a.m. KHON 3 3
Steelers at Bills 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Packers at Saints 10:25 a.m. KHON 3 3
Dolphins at Patriots 10:25 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Bears at Rams 2:20 p.m. KHNL 8 8
GOLF
European: BMW PGA Championship 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Ryder Cup – European Captain’s Picks 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Champs., Ascension Charity Classic 9:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MOTORCYCLES: MotoAmerica SuperBike
New Jersey Motorsports Park, day 2 – part I 5 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
English: Liverpool at Leeds United 5:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Lazio at AC Milan 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
College women: TCU at Ohio State 6 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
College women: Florida State at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
NWSL: Thorns at Courage 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
College women: Loyola Marymount at Stanford 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College women: Virginia Tech at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC NA/220 40*
College women: Nebraska at Arizona 11 a.m. P12AZ NA/237* 253*
SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited
Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS: U.S. Open
Women’s Doubles Championship 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Men’s Championship 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Wisconsin at Marquette 11:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MONDAY  
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Twins at Yankees 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Giants 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Wings at Aces 9 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
FOOTBALL: NFL
Ravens at Raiders 2 p.m. KITV 4 4
Ravens at Raiders 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
College: Maridoe Invitational, First Round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Eng. Premier: Everton vs. Burnley 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
College: Pittsburgh at Penn State 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited
Team Vidales vs. Team Jaquish 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Team McCleney vs. Team Osterman 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
TENNIS
WTA Luxembourg, Portoroz midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
WTA Luxembourg, Portoroz 10 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

 

RADIO
TODAY TODAY
  TIME STATION
NFL: Jaguars at Texans 7 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NFL: 49ers at Lions 7 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Padres at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM
NFL: Dolphins at Patriots 10:25 a.m. or JIP after Jac/Hou 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NFL: Packers at Saints 10:25 a.m. or JIP after SF/Det 1500-AM
MLB: Yankees at Mets 2 p.m. or JIP after Mia/NE 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NFL: Bears at Rams 2:20 p.m. or JIP after GB/NO 1500-AM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
NFL: Ravens at Raiders 2 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
NFL: Ravens at Raiders 2 p.m. 830-AM
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM

 

