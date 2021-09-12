Television and radio – September 12, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula 1: Italian Grand Prix
|2:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|NHRA: Mopar Express Lane Nationals
|8 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland
|9:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Red Sox at White Sox
|8:10 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Angels at Astros
|8:10 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Padres at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|11 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Yankees at Mets
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Mystics at Sky
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Fever at Lynx
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Storm at Sparks
|3 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Storm at Sparks
|3 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Seahawks at Colts
|7 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Steelers at Bills
|7 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Packers at Saints
|10:25 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Dolphins at Patriots
|10:25 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Bears at Rams
|2:20 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|GOLF
|European: BMW PGA Championship
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Ryder Cup – European Captain’s Picks
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Champs., Ascension Charity Classic
|9:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|MOTORCYCLES: MotoAmerica SuperBike
|New Jersey Motorsports Park, day 2 – part I
|5 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|English: Liverpool at Leeds United
|5:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Lazio at AC Milan
|6 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|College women: TCU at Ohio State
|6 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|College women: Florida State at Auburn
|9 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|NWSL: Thorns at Courage
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|College women: Loyola Marymount at Stanford
|10 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College women: Virginia Tech at South Carolina
|11 a.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|College women: Nebraska at Arizona
|11 a.m.
|P12AZ
|NA/237*
|253*
|SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited
|Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman
|1 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS: U.S. Open
|Women’s Doubles Championship
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Men’s Championship
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Teams TBA
|11 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Wisconsin at Marquette
|11:30 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MONDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Twins at Yankees
|8 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional Coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Padres at Giants
|3:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional Coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Wings at Aces
|9 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Ravens at Raiders
|2 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Ravens at Raiders
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|College: Maridoe Invitational, First Round
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Eng. Premier: Everton vs. Burnley
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|College: Pittsburgh at Penn State
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited
|Team Vidales vs. Team Jaquish
|1 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Team McCleney vs. Team Osterman
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|TENNIS
|WTA Luxembourg, Portoroz
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WTA Luxembourg, Portoroz
|10 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|
RADIO
|TODAY
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Jaguars at Texans
|7 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NFL: 49ers at Lions
|7 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Padres at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|990-AM
|NFL: Dolphins at Patriots
|10:25 a.m. or JIP after Jac/Hou
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NFL: Packers at Saints
|10:25 a.m. or JIP after SF/Det
|1500-AM
|MLB: Yankees at Mets
|2 p.m. or JIP after Mia/NE
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NFL: Bears at Rams
|2:20 p.m. or JIP after GB/NO
|1500-AM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Ravens at Raiders
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NFL: Ravens at Raiders
|2 p.m.
|830-AM
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|990-AM
