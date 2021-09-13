Police seeking public’s help finding missing 6-year-old girl from Waimanalo

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing 6-year-old girl, Isabella Kalua, of Waimanalo.
She was last seen asleep in her room at her Puha Street home in Waimanalo at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, police said. She is described as of Caucasian and mixed race, 3 feet, 3 inches tall, and 46 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Kalua was last known to be wearing a black hoodie with black leggings, colorful socks and Nike slides with pink on the bottom, police said.
Kalua’s friends and family are concerned for her safety and well-being, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or to send anonymous online tips via honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.
