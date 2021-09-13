comscore Television and radio - Sept. 13, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Sept. 13, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:22 pm
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Twins at Yankees 8:05 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Giants 3:45 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Wings at Aces 9 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
FOOTBALL: NFL
Ravens at Raiders 2:15 p.m. KITV 4 4
Ravens at Raiders 2:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF: College Men
Maridoe Invitational, First Round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
English: Burnley at Everton 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
College men: Pittsburgh at Penn State 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited
Team Vidales vs. Team Jaquish 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Team McCleney vs. Team Osterman 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
SURFING: World Surf League
Champions Tour, Finals 5 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS: WTA
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds 10 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
TUESDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Indians at Twins (Game 2 of DH) 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Angels at White Sox 2:10 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Giants 3:45 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Fever at Dream 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
GOLF: College Men
Maridoe Invitational, Second Round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Canadian: Atletico Ottawa at York Unite 1 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
College men: Michigan State at Notre Dame 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Copa do Brazil: Santos at CA Paranaense 2:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Canadian: Pacific at Edmonton 3:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Leagues Cup, semi: Santos at Sounders 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
TENNIS: WTA
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds 10 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Abilene Christian at Oklahoma noon BSSC 31/228 82*
Nebraska at Stanford 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
 
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Twins at Yankees 8:05 a.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Ravens at Raiders 2:15 p.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Ravens at Raiders 2:15 p.m. 830-AM
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM
 
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Orioles 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM
