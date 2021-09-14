Television and radio – Sept. 14, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Indians at Twins (Game 2 of DH)
|1:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Angels at White Sox
|2:10 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Giants
|3:45 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Fever at Dream
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|GOLF: College Men
|Maridoe Invitational, Second Round
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Canadian: Atletico Ottawa at York Unite
|1 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|College men: Michigan State at Notre Dame
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Copa do Brazil: Santos at CA Paranaense
|2:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Canadian: Pacific at Edmonton
|3:30 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Leagues Cup, semi: Santos at Sounders
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|TENNIS: WTA
|Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds
|10 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Abilene Christian at Oklahoma
|noon
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Nebraska at Stanford
|2 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional Coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional Coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional Coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Angels at White Sox
|2 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Giants
|3:30 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Liberty at Sun
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|GOLF: College Men
|Maridoe Invitational, Final Round
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Copa do Brazil: CA Mineiro vs. Fluminense FC
|noon
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Copa do Brazil: Flamengo vs. Gremio FB Porto
|2:30 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|CONCACAF: Philadelphia Union vs. América
|3 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|MLS: Los Angeles FC at Austin FC
|3 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|MLS: Dynamo at Galaxy
|4:30 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|89
|TENNIS: WTA
|Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Kentucky at Louisiana
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Georgia State at Clemson
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Orioles
|12:25 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Orioles
|12:25 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|990-AM
