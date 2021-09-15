Kailua Skate Park reopens following improvement project

The Kailua Skate Park has reopened after a $130,000 community-led improvement project.
The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced today that the skate park at Kailua District Park now has a new quarter pipe, bank ramps, rails and a metal bench following donated improvements from the Association of Skateboarders in Hawaii to the city.
The project is the result of a donation from ASH to the city that was approved by the Honolulu City Council.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.