Kailua Skate Park reopens following improvement project

The Kailua Skate Park has reopened after a $130,000 community-led improvement project.

The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced today that the skate park at Kailua District Park now has a new quarter pipe, bank ramps, rails and a metal bench following donated improvements from the Association of Skateboarders in Hawaii to the city.

The project is the result of a donation from ASH to the city that was approved by the Honolulu City Council.