Search continues at Molokini for missing snorkeler from California

Maui authorities this morning are still searching for a 67-year-old woman from California who was reported missing Tuesday after a chartered snorkel tour to Molokini Crater.

The Maui Fire Department said at about 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, it received a call regarding a missing snorkeler from a charter boat based at Lahaina Harbor. Conditions at the time were relatively calm, with good visibility.

Ocean Safety responded, and conducted a search around the crater by Air 1 helicopter as well as as by rescue boat, with emergency divers. The U.S. Coast Guard is also assisting with the search.

MFD said its personnel continued searching until darkness fell on Tuesday, while the Coast Guard continued the search through the night.

“At first light this morning, MFD crews continued searching alongside USCG assets,” said MFD in a news release. “Search efforts will continue today.”