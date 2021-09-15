comscore Television and radio - Sept. 15, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Sept. 15, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:03 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—might be subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Angels at White Sox 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Giants 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Liberty at Sun 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
GOLF: College Men
Maridoe Invitational, Final Round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Copa do Brazil: CA Mineiro vs. Fluminense FC noon FSP NA/231* NA
Copa do Brazil: Flamengo vs. Gremio FB Porto 2:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
CONCACAF: Philadelphia Union vs. América 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
MLS: Los Angeles FC at Austin FC 3 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
MLS: Dynamo at Galaxy 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 89
TENNIS: WTA
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Kentucky at Louisiana 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Georgia State at Clemson 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
 
Thursday
  TIME TV CH HT
Auto Racing
ARCA: Bristol 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
NASCAR Truck: UNOH 200 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 6 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 9:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Giants 9:30 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional Coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 3 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Football: nfl
N.Y. Giants at Washington Football Team 2:20 p.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
football: College
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
Europe: Dutch Open, R1 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic, R1 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Fortinet Championship, R1 noon GOLF 30/216 86
Rugby: Super League
Tigers vs. Wolves 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
SOCCER
College women: South Carolina at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
College women: Utah Valley at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
College women: Pittsburgh at Clemson 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
College men: Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College men: Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. P12LA NA/233* 254*
College men: Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255*
CONCACAF CL: Cruz Azul at Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS: WTA
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz; early rounds 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Utah at BYU 3 p.m. BYUTV NA/409 68*
 
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Orioles 12:25 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM
 
Thursday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Padres at Giants 9:30 a.m. 1500-AM
NFL: N.Y. Giants at Washington Football Team 2:20 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up