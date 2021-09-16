Firefighters rescue injured hiker at Koko Crater, ill kayaker at Lanikai

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued a hiker that injured her ankle while climbing Koko Crater Stairs.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 8:07 a.m. and responded with five units and 16 personnel.

The 911 caller reported that her friend, a 55-year-old female resident, had injured her left ankle after both had been hiking for about 90 minutes. They were about three-quarters of the way up the stairs at the time.

Two firefighters climbed up the stairs at 8:33 a.m. and reached the patient about 10 minutes later. The injured woman was packaged and airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone at Koko Head District Park, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services.

Her friend was not injured and descended the trail on her own, escorted by firefighters.

Firefighters on Wednesday evening also rescued a female kayaker in distress at Moku Nui island off of Lanikai.

The 911 call came in at 5:13 p.m. and five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving on the scene nine minutes later.

The kayaker’s male companion reported that the woman, 23, became ill while paddling out to Moku Nui and was unable to make the return trip back to Lanikai Beach.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the woman to a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park, where she was transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services at about 6 p.m.

Her companion was able to paddle back safely to shore on his own.