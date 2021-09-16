comscore Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transports 7 to ER from Halawa prison | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transports 7 to ER from Halawa prison

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:13 pm
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Halawa Correctional Facility was under lockdown earlier today.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Halawa Correctional Facility was under lockdown earlier today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services today responded to a 911 call from the Halawa Correctional Facility for multiple patients requiring emergency medical care.

EMS treated and transported seven sick male patients to various emergency rooms around Honolulu in stable and serious conditions, said spokeswoman Shayne Enright in an email.

EMS got the call at 11:40 a.m. today from the prison and responded with five ambulances, a command vehicle and multiple EMS chiefs.

This report will be updated as information becomes available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up