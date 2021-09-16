Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transports 7 to ER from Halawa prison

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services today responded to a 911 call from the Halawa Correctional Facility for multiple patients requiring emergency medical care.

EMS treated and transported seven sick male patients to various emergency rooms around Honolulu in stable and serious conditions, said spokeswoman Shayne Enright in an email.

EMS got the call at 11:40 a.m. today from the prison and responded with five ambulances, a command vehicle and multiple EMS chiefs.

This report will be updated as information becomes available.