Kaiser members can access free COVID-19 testing, monoclonal treatment in West Oahu

Kaiser Permanente has opened a new monoclonal antibody infusion site at its West Oahu facility to meet growing demand from qualified COVID-19 patients.

The infusion center, Kaiser’s third in the state, is available to patients by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Kaiser said when additional workers funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to administer the therapy arrive later this month, it will expand its hours to seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients must have a referral from their primary care physician or specialist.

Kaiser patients are also receiving monoclonal antibody treatments at Moanalua Medical Center on Oahu and Maui Lani Medical Office in Kahului.

Kaiser Permanente members can also get free COVID-19 tests at the West Oahu Medical Office at 410 Kamokila Boulevard in Kapolei.

No appointments are needed for the drive-thru testing, available from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Members can make an appointment by completing an e-visit on kp.org or via the Kaiser Permanente mobile app.

Participants should use the Kealakapu Street entrance and remain in their vehicles upon arrival, wear a mask, and bring their member ID card and a photo ID,.

More information is available at kp.org/covid.