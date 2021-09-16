Kuakini Medical Center gets $250,000 donation for major medical equipment, patient care

Kuakini Medical Center has received a $250,000 donation to be used to buy major medical equipment and enhance patient care.

The Central Pacific Bank Foundation made the donation. Last year, it donated more than $1.6 million to help local communities, which went toward support for residents and local businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“CPB Foundation is proud to recognize the vital role that Kuakini Medical Center has played in supporting the health care needs of Hawaii for more than a century,” said Keith Amemiya, executive director of CPB Foundation, in a statement. “It is humbling to know that our gift will play a key role in providing critical care to our residents during the pandemic, in addition to the ongoing health and safety of our community.”

Included in the medical center’s plans is replacing a patient monitoring system.

“Kuakini Medical Center is very grateful for the generous support provided by the Central Pacific Bank Foundation,” said Gary Kajiwara, President and CEO of Kuakini Health System, in a statement. “With the help of CPB Foundation’s donation, Kuakini will be able to replace its central patient monitoring station which plays a key role in the ongoing health and safety of our patients.”

The CPB Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Central Pacific Bank, which has 31 locations in Hawaii.

Kuakini Medical Center is a nonprofit subsidiary of Kuakini Health System and is an accredited teaching hospital.